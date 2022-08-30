20-year-old Warren driver charged with killing woman, hurting man as they crossed street

The scene of an Aug. 28, 2022, fatal pedestrian crash in Detroit.

DETROIT – A 20-year-old Warren driver has been charged with killing a pedestrian and injuring another as they were crossing the street in Detroit, police said.

The crash happened at 12:58 a.m. Sunday (Aug. 28) in the area of Mack Avenue and Field Street on Detroit’s east side, according to authorities.

Shacuria Latrice Nicholson, 20, of Warren, was driving west on Mack Avenue and approaching Field Street when she struck Lorena Washington, 43, of Detroit, and a 61-year-old Detroit man as they were crossing the street, officials said.

Washington was taken to a nearby hospital, where she died from her injuries later in the day, authorities said.

The 61-year-old man was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, according to police.

Nicholson is charged with operating with a suspended license causing death, operating with a suspended license causing serious injury, moving violation causing death, moving violation causing serious impairment, and minor operating with any blood alcohol content.

She was arraigned Tuesday afternoon in 36th District Court.