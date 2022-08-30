72º

8-year-old boy severely burned while trying to swing on downed power line in Warren, police say

Brother also taken to hospital, officials say

Derick Hutchinson, Lead Digital Editor

The scene of a downed power line on Aug. 30, 2022, in Warren. (WDIV)

WARREN, Mich. – An 8-year-old boy was severely burned when he tried to swing on a downed power line in Warren, police said.

The incident happened Tuesday morning in the 13100 block of Toepfer Road, according to authorities.

A live wire containing 4800 volts was hanging about four feet off the ground, and the boy wanted to swing on it, officials said.

He and his brother were taken to a nearby hospital. Their conditions are unknown, according to police.

A third child was at the scene, but was not injured, authorities said.

Derick is the Lead Digital Editor for ClickOnDetroit and has been with Local 4 News since April 2013. Derick specializes in breaking news, crime and local sports.

