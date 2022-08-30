8-year-old boy severely burned while trying to swing on downed power line in Warren, police say

The scene of a downed power line on Aug. 30, 2022, in Warren.

WARREN, Mich. – An 8-year-old boy was severely burned when he tried to swing on a downed power line in Warren, police said.

The incident happened Tuesday morning in the 13100 block of Toepfer Road, according to authorities.

A live wire containing 4800 volts was hanging about four feet off the ground, and the boy wanted to swing on it, officials said.

He and his brother were taken to a nearby hospital. Their conditions are unknown, according to police.

A third child was at the scene, but was not injured, authorities said.