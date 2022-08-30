Detroit police want help finding missing 69-year-old woman who left home and did not return

DETROIT – Police want help finding a missing 69-year-old Detroit woman.

Rona Howell left her home and did not return.

She was last seen wearing a black and white hat, black jacket, multi-colored pants, black tennis shoes and she was carrying a big purse.

Police said her home provider told them she has bipolar disorder and schizophrenia.

She was last seen on Aug. 19 at 3 p.m. in the 18900 block of Warrington Drive in Detroit

Details Rona Howell Age 69 Height 6′9′' Hair Black wig Weight 195 lbs Eyes Brown

Anyone with information should contact Detroit police at 313-596-5201 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak Up. All tips to Crime Stoppers are anonymous. Click here to submit a tip online.

