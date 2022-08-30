Detroit police want help finding missing 69-year-old woman who left home and did not return

DETROIT – Police want help finding a missing 69-year-old Detroit woman.
Rona Howell left her home and did not return.
She was last seen wearing a black and white hat, black jacket, multi-colored pants, black tennis shoes and she was carrying a big purse.
Police said her home provider told them she has bipolar disorder and schizophrenia.
She was last seen on Aug. 19 at 3 p.m. in the 18900 block of Warrington Drive in Detroit
|Details
|Rona Howell
|Age
|69
|Height
|6′9′'
|Hair
|Black wig
|Weight
|195 lbs
|Eyes
|Brown
Anyone with information should contact Detroit police at 313-596-5201 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak Up. All tips to Crime Stoppers are anonymous. Click here to submit a tip online.
