Detroit police want help finding missing 69-year-old woman who left home and did not return

Kayla Clarke, Senior Web Producer

Rona Howell (Detroit Police Department)

DETROIT – Police want help finding a missing 69-year-old Detroit woman.

Rona Howell left her home and did not return.

She was last seen wearing a black and white hat, black jacket, multi-colored pants, black tennis shoes and she was carrying a big purse.

Police said her home provider told them she has bipolar disorder and schizophrenia.

She was last seen on Aug. 19 at 3 p.m. in the 18900 block of Warrington Drive in Detroit

DetailsRona Howell
Age69
Height6′9′'
HairBlack wig
Weight195 lbs
EyesBrown

Anyone with information should contact Detroit police at 313-596-5201 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak Up. All tips to Crime Stoppers are anonymous. Click here to submit a tip online.

