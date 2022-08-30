82º

Local News

1 shot, gunman wanted after argument outside Southland Mall in Taylor, police say

Police searching for suspected shooter

Derick Hutchinson, Lead Digital Editor

Tags: Taylor, Wayne County, Local, Crime, Southland Mall
Police officers at the scene of an Aug. 30, 2022, shooting outside the Southland Mall in Taylor. (Matt Wilson, WDIV)

TAYLOR, Mich. – One person is injured and a gunman is on the loose after a shooting Tuesday outside the Southland Mall in Taylor, police said.

The shooting happened around 1:15 p.m. Tuesday (Aug. 30), according to authorities.

Officials said there was an argument outside the mall in the parking lot, and shots were fired.

One person was struck in the shoulder. That person is at a nearby hospital with minor injuries, authorities said.

Police are searching for the suspected shooter.

The mall is not locked down, police said.

The investigation is ongoing.

Officers investigating an Aug. 30, 2022, shooting outside the Southland Mall in Taylor. (WDIV)
The scene of an Aug. 30, 2022, shooting outside the Southland Mall in Taylor. (WDIV)

Copyright 2022 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Derick is the Lead Digital Editor for ClickOnDetroit and has been with Local 4 News since April 2013. Derick specializes in breaking news, crime and local sports.

email