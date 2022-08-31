Michigan Lottery announces Daily 3, Daily 4 bonus drawing: How it works

The Michigan Lottery’s Bonus Draws promotion will give Daily 3 and Daily 4 players chances to win extra cash in September.

Beginning September 1 and for a limited time, Daily 3 and Daily 4 Bonus Draws will be announced during select midday and evening broadcasts of the winning numbers. Every time there is a Bonus Draw, all Daily 3 prizes will be increased by 20 percent, and all Daily 4, prizes except straight and wheeled bets, will be increased by 20 percent.

Players have five ways to play the Daily 3 and Daily 4 games: straight, boxed, two-way, 1-off and wheeled. Prize amounts vary based on the way a number is played, and on the order in which the winning numbers are drawn. Players may select their own three-digit or four-digit number or choose an Easy Pick play. Daily 3 wagers cost 50 cents or $1. Each Daily 4 play costs $1.

Ad

Daily 3 and Daily 4 drawings take place at 12:59 p.m. and 7:29 p.m. seven days a week.

Daily 3 and Daily 4 games may be played at the 10,500 Michigan Lottery retailers across the state.

The Bonus Draws promotion was last run in June and players took home more than $2 million in additional prizes.

Related: Michigan Lottery: Man visiting family in Warren buys ticket, wins $2M jackpot