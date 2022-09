Missing Commerce Township teen Laken Lewis found safe, officials say

COMMERCE TOWNSHIP, Mich. – Oakland County Sheriff Michael Bouchard announced Saturday that a missing 15-year-old from Commerce Township has been found and is safe.

Police were looking for Laken Lewis, who was last seen on Aug. 18. Officials said Lewis was found on Saturday in Northwest Detroit by Oakland County detectives from the special investigations unit and the fugitive apprehension team with assistance from Detroit police. According to a news release, she was found in company with several people.

Lewis reportedly left her home on Aug. 18 around 6:15 p.m. and never returned. She was last seen in Stratford Villa mobile park.

She’s since been located as of Sept. 3.

UPDATE. Located and is safe. pic.twitter.com/Ab9t4CvFPX — Mike Bouchard (@MikeJBouchard) September 3, 2022

