4 paddle boarders that were stranded on Marquette’s Picnic Rocks are now safe

MARQUETTE, Mich – Four paddle boarders that were stranded on Picnic Rocks are now safe, according to officials.

WLUC reported that around 3:30 p.m. on Friday, a reporter witnessed emergency personnel rescuing the paddle boarders using a Marquette Fire Department jet ski.

One of the boarders told the WLUC reporter that the wind became too strong when the four paddled away from shore and that the wind carried them further out when they attempted to paddle back to safety.

EMS stated that no one was injured.

A warning was issued Friday advising those that want to go out on the water to use cause due to the windy conditions.