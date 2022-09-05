Metro Detroit family worried for Paul Whelan’s health in Russian prison

An update from Paul Whelan's family as they told Local 4 that there's considerable concern about Whelan's health as he remains behind bars in a Russian prison. Some state department developments are leaving his family concerned about his chances for an early release.

Whelan spent the last two weeks in a prison labor camp hospital and now has returned to his regular cell.

Despite that, David Whelan, Paul Whelan’s twin brother, told Local 4 that his brother’s health situation is something that is causing them concern.

Paul Whelan has experienced what his brother David Whelan characterizes as a repetitive stress injury to his elbow for the past year.

In one of his occasional phone conversations with his parents, Paul Whelan recently told them he has something like bursitis or tendonitis, which has him wearing a sling to keep his arm immobile.

His arm is improving after his hospital stay, but he still gets help from other inmates with things like carrying his soup bowl in the cafeteria for him at lunch.

It was only a few weeks ago that there had been some small hope Paul Whelan might be home by now, but the attempts to free WNBA basketball star and similarly convicted felon Brittney Griner included him. But that hope appears to have faded after the Russian government wanted quiet diplomacy.

But now Local 4 has learned of a significant change in the American Embassy, causing the Whelan family deep concern.

The Biden administration moved on from Russian ambassador John Sullivan.

Sullivan served both the Trump and Biden administrations.

“There is no way to express our gratitude for his support and advocacy on Paul’s behalf. Ambassador Sullivan went to extraordinary lengths in Paul’s case. His advocacy for Paul was frequent and vocal, both in Moscow and in Washington, D.C. State department employees rotate, and this is not unexpected, although it is disappointing. There is no way to know how ambassador Sullivan’s departure may impact the U.S. Government’s offer to the Russian government for a prisoner exchange.” The Whelan family is saying of Sullivan

Late Monday (Sept. 5) afternoon reports from Washington say Ambassador Sullivan retired because of his wife, who’d struggled with cancer, passed away today.

Deputy Chief of Mission to Russia, Elizabeth Rood, will take over until the Biden administration looks to nominate a new ambassador to Russia.