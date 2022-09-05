65º

LIVE

Local News

Arts, Beats and Eats delights visitors once again in Royal Oak

Victor Williams, Reporter

Tags: Royal Oak, Oakland County, Entertainment, Arts
The annual festival brought in first-timers and returnees.

Arts, Beats and Eats returned to Downtown Royal Oak over the weekend, one of the community’s favorite end-of-summer events.

“You got friends you didn’t see for years,” Miles Long said. “When you come out here to a place like this, you all meet up here and it’s great. It really means a lot.”

The festival’s return was also special to, Samantha and Madison Hargraves who attended for the first time ever after moving to the city.

“I just moved to Royal Oak,” Samantha Hargraves said. “This was my first time ever at Arts, Beats and Eats and it’s been amazing. The music has been awesome.”

And with the tunes, you might’ve thought you were somewhere in Nashville, not hundreds of miles away near the Motor City.

Others like Gabe Winters did everything they could to make sure they were able to get a piece of this years festivities.

“I went through some mess,” Winters said. “But I’m just glad I finally got here. Finally ate some food and finally got me some drinks.”

Folks tell me they can’t wait until next year.

Copyright 2022 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Victor Williams joined Local 4 News in October of 2019 after working for WOIO in Cleveland, OH, WLOX News in Biloxi, MS, and WBBJ in Jackson, TN. Victor developed a love for journalism after realizing he was a great speaker and writer at an early age.