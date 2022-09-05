Arts, Beats and Eats delights visitors once again in Royal Oak

Arts, Beats and Eats returned to Downtown Royal Oak over the weekend, one of the community’s favorite end-of-summer events.

“You got friends you didn’t see for years,” Miles Long said. “When you come out here to a place like this, you all meet up here and it’s great. It really means a lot.”

The festival’s return was also special to, Samantha and Madison Hargraves who attended for the first time ever after moving to the city.

“I just moved to Royal Oak,” Samantha Hargraves said. “This was my first time ever at Arts, Beats and Eats and it’s been amazing. The music has been awesome.”

And with the tunes, you might’ve thought you were somewhere in Nashville, not hundreds of miles away near the Motor City.

Others like Gabe Winters did everything they could to make sure they were able to get a piece of this years festivities.

“I went through some mess,” Winters said. “But I’m just glad I finally got here. Finally ate some food and finally got me some drinks.”

Folks tell me they can’t wait until next year.