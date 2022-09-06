Body found during search for abducted mother in Tennessee

Police have recovered a body while searching for an abducted mother who was kidnapped while jogging in Memphis, Tennessee. Police say 34-year-old Eliza Fletcher, a teacher and mother of two, was forced into a vehicle early Friday (Sept. 2).

Police have recovered a body while searching for an abducted mother who was kidnapped while jogging in Memphis, Tennessee.

Police say 34-year-old Eliza Fletcher, a teacher and mother of two, was forced into a vehicle early Friday (Sept. 2).

Officials say that the suspect who has been taken into custody for her disappearance has previously spent time in prison for the same crime.

Police detected his DNA on a pair of sandals in the area where Fletcher was last seen.

A body has been found during the search, but no identification has been made yet.

Police have not released the cause of death.