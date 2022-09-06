69º

Local News

Body found during search for abducted mother in Tennessee

Police have not released the cause of death

Karen Drew, Anchor/Reporter

Brandon Carr, Digital Content Producer

Tags: Memphis, Tennessee, Eliza Fletcher, News, Kidnapping, Kidnap, Jogger, Crime
Police have recovered a body while searching for an abducted mother who was kidnapped while jogging in Memphis, Tennessee. Police say 34-year-old Eliza Fletcher, a teacher and mother of two, was forced into a vehicle early Friday (Sept. 2).

Police have recovered a body while searching for an abducted mother who was kidnapped while jogging in Memphis, Tennessee.

Police say 34-year-old Eliza Fletcher, a teacher and mother of two, was forced into a vehicle early Friday (Sept. 2).

Officials say that the suspect who has been taken into custody for her disappearance has previously spent time in prison for the same crime.

Police detected his DNA on a pair of sandals in the area where Fletcher was last seen.

A body has been found during the search, but no identification has been made yet.

Police have not released the cause of death.

Copyright 2022 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.

About the Authors:

Karen Drew is the anchor of Local 4 News First at 4, weekdays at 4 p.m. and 5:30 p.m. She is also an award-winning investigative reporter.

email

Brandon Carr is a digital content producer for ClickOnDetroit and has been with WDIV Local 4 since November 2021. Brandon is the 2015 Solomon Kinloch Humanitarian award recipient for Community Service.

email

twitter