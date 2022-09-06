Who killed Joe Hill? Case remains unsolved 41 years after Detroit man slain, dismembered

DETROIT – Police still don’t know who killed and dismembered a Detroit man 41 years ago.

Joe Burnic Hill “Joe Banks” was 29 years old when his family reported him missing from Detroit on Sept. 1, 1981. Four days later, on Sept. 5, a torso was found on the city’s east side.

No connection was made between Hill’s disappearance and the torso at that time. Several years later, Hill’s family had the torso exhumed and a DNA test verified that it belonged to Hill.

Hill’s gray 1979 Pontiac Firebird was found at a car wash on Gratiot Avenue by Clinton Township police on Sept. 8, 1981. The wheels, t-top cover and license plate were missing. The owner of the car wash said the vehicle had been there since Sept. 3.

Hill went to Western High School in Detroit, and is the father of three children. He studied Tae Kwon Do at the Tiger Chong Dojo, earning himself a 2nd-degree black belt.

Details Joe Burnic Hill Missing Age 29 Nickname Joe Banks Height 5′10′' - 5′11′' Weight 170 lbs

Anyone with information should contact Detroit police at 313-596-1800.

Why is ClickOnDetroit covering so many cold cases?

If you have a cold case you'd like us to look into, please let us know by using the form below.