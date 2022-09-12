Michigan, Canada collaborating on project to connect trails at Detroit-Windsor border

DETROIT – Michigan is partnering with Canada to develop a “cross-border trail tourism” experience that will connect outdoor trails from both countries using the new Gordie Howe International Bridge in Detroit.

Members of organizations from Canada and Michigan were set to sign a memorandum of understanding Wednesday morning to mark their agreement to establish a “binational Great Lakes tourism destination opportunity” by the year 2024. The project is expected to connect the Great Lakes Waterfront Trail in Canada to the Iron Belle Trail and The Great Lakes Way in Michigan.

The connection will reportedly be made through the new Gordie Howe International Bridge -- which will extend from Downtown Detroit to Windsor and is slated to open in 2024, as well.

Led by Trans Canada Trail, the Waterfront Regeneration Trust in Ontario, the Community Foundation for Southeast Michigan and the Michigan Department of Natural Resources, the project hopes to drive ecotourism to both Windsor, Ontario and Detroit to support economic development and promote conservation, among other things.

“Coinciding with the opening of the Gordie Howe International Bridge, this destination opportunity will pave the way for cross-border trail tourism experiences promoting the use and enjoyment of the greenways, waterways and communities of Windsor, Ontario, and Detroit, Michigan, the border cities on the Detroit River considered the heart of the Great Lakes, and a gateway to each country,” a press release reads Monday.

The Gordie Howe International Bridge will have six lanes, as well as bicycle and pedestrian lanes. The bridge will reportedly feature concrete barriers between vehicular traffic and pedestrian and cyclist traffic to “ensure safety.”

Unlike the Ambassador Bridge, officials say the new bridge will be able to accept hazardous waste.

“There are many ways Michigan continues to earn its reputation as our nation’s Trails State, and this partnership shines an international spotlight on enviable trail resources and outdoor adventure on both sides of the bridge,” said Dan Eichinger, director of the Michigan DNR. “We’re excited about welcoming more people to Detroit, where much time, energy and investment have created an inviting bit of ‘up north’ downtown, and then encouraging them to take in the rest of our beautiful state.”

See renderings of the Gordie Howe International Bridge here.

