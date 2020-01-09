Update expected today on Gordie Howe International Bridge project in Detroit

DETROIT – The Michigan governor and Department of Transporation director are scheduled to offer an update Thursday on the Gordie Howe International Bridge project in Detroit.

A 2 p.m. news conference is scheduled with Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and MDOT Director Paul Ajegba.

Watch the news conference live here on ClickOnDetroit.

Representatives from Windsor-Detroit Bridge Authority and Bridging North America also are expected to provide an in-depth project update on work completed over the past year and what work is anticipated for 2020.

Officials announced in 2018 that the bridge project will cost about $4.4 billion. The bridge is expected to open by 2024. Renderings show what the cable-stayed, or dual-column, bridge will look like, according to the Windsor-Detroit Bridge Authority.

The expected life span of the bridge is 125 years. The Canadian government is financing the deal, and tolls will pay the tab over time. Officials said the Gordie Howe International Bridge will be the largest cable-stayed bridge in North America when it’s finished.

It will have six lanes as well as bicycle and pedestrian lanes, and will be able to accept hazardous waste, unlike the Ambassador Bridge, officials said.

The bridge is expected to create 2,500 jobs, and about the same will open on both sides of the Detroit River.

A rendering of the Gordie Howe International Bridge between Detroit, Mich. and Windsor, Ont. (WDBA -- WDIV)

