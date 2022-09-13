Live stream: Chrysler expected to reveal new 300 model at Detroit Auto Show

You can watch the live event in the video player above at 6 p.m.

Chrysler is holding its big Detroit Auto Show reveal the night before the official media day.

Chrysler is expected to unveil a new 300 model during its media event on Tuesday night in Downtown Detroit, on the eve of the auto show’s busy media day. Chrysler says it’s going to reveal “one of the most powerful and luxurious special edition vehicles in Chrysler brand history.”

Other auto companies, including Chevrolet, Jeep and Ford, will host reveals on Wednesday at the Detroit Auto Show.

