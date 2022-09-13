74º

Local News

Live stream: Chrysler expected to reveal new 300 model at Detroit Auto Show

Ken Haddad, Digital Content Manager

Tags: Detroit Auto Show, Auto Show, Chrysler, Automotive, Live Streams
You can watch the live event in the video player above at 6 p.m.

Chrysler is holding its big Detroit Auto Show reveal the night before the official media day.

Chrysler is expected to unveil a new 300 model during its media event on Tuesday night in Downtown Detroit, on the eve of the auto show’s busy media day. Chrysler says it’s going to reveal “one of the most powerful and luxurious special edition vehicles in Chrysler brand history.”

You can watch the live event in the video player above at 6 p.m.

Other auto companies, including Chevrolet, Jeep and Ford, will host reveals on Wednesday at the Detroit Auto Show.

Related: 2022 NAIAS Detroit Auto Show starts this week: What to know to plan your visit

Copyright 2022 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Ken Haddad is the digital content and audience manager for WDIV / ClickOnDetroit.com. He also authors the Morning Report Newsletter and various other newsletters. He's been with WDIV since 2013. He enjoys suffering through Lions games on Sundays in the fall.

email

twitter

instagram