2022 NAIAS Detroit Auto Show starts this week: What to know to plan your visit

DETROIT – The Motor City has been home to car fans since the late 1890s.
The first Detroit Auto Show started in 1907 and has made its home in Downtown Detroit ever since. As the show has evolved, we can notice that history repeats itself. Before being consistently held at Huntington Place, formerly known as Cobo Hall, the show was held at Beller’s Beer Garden at Riverside Park.
Below is information about the NAIAS auto show.
Where you find the NAIAS Detroit Auto Show this year
Huntington Place
- Exhibits
- Rides
- Ride and Drives
- Dinosaur off-road vehicle encounters
- Multiple brands are planning street course ride-and-drives along the new 2023 Chevrolet Detroit Grand Prix downtown circuit.
Hart Plaza
- Monster trucks
- Food Trucks
- Entertainment
- Spirit Plaza
- Brand Activation
Campus Martius & Cadillac Square
World’s largest rubber duck to make appearances at NAIAS Auto Show
Below is a list of vehicles that will be making their debut at the show
- Acura Integra
- Cadillac CT5-V Blackwing
- Cadillac Escalade-V
- Buick Wildcat concept
- Chevrolet electric, Blazer, Equinox and Silverado
- Ford Maverick Tremor
- Dodge Charger Daytona SRT concept
- Dodge Hornet GT
- Genesis GV60
- GMC Hummer electric pickup and SUV
- Hyundai Ioniq 5
- Lincoln Model L 100
- Polestar 2
- Range Rover
- Toyota Crown
- Toyota Sequoia
- Toyota NASCAR race car
LOOK BACK: Detroit Auto Show through history
Dates for Public Show
- Sept. 17 from 9 a.m. - 9 p.m.
- Sept. 18 from 9 a.m. - 9 p.m.
- Sept. 19 from 9 a.m. - 9 p.m.
- Sept. 20 from 9 a.m. - 9 p.m.
- Sept. 21 from 9 a.m. - 9 p.m.
- Sept. 22 from 9 a.m. - 9 p.m.
- Sept. 23 from 9 a.m. - 9 p.m.
- Sept. 24 from 9 a.m. - 9 p.m.
- Sept. 25 from 9 a.m. - 7 p.m.
What to know about tickets for the event
Tickets for adults are $20 and for Children ages, 3 - 12 are $10. Senior tickets are $12. Tickets are non-refundable. Click here to purchase tickets ahead of time. Tickets can be purchased the day of at ticket booths located in Huntington Place concourse or at ticket booths outside of Hart Plaza.
