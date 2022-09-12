2022 NAIAS Detroit Auto Show starts this week: What to know to plan your visit

DETROIT – The Motor City has been home to car fans since the late 1890s.

The first Detroit Auto Show started in 1907 and has made its home in Downtown Detroit ever since. As the show has evolved, we can notice that history repeats itself. Before being consistently held at Huntington Place, formerly known as Cobo Hall, the show was held at Beller’s Beer Garden at Riverside Park.

Below is information about the NAIAS auto show.

Where you find the NAIAS Detroit Auto Show this year

Huntington Place

Exhibits

Rides

Ride and Drives

Dinosaur off-road vehicle encounters

Multiple brands are planning street course ride-and-drives along the new 2023 Chevrolet Detroit Grand Prix downtown circuit.

Hart Plaza

Monster trucks

Food Trucks

Entertainment

Spirit Plaza

Brand Activation

Campus Martius & Cadillac Square

World’s largest rubber duck to make appearances at NAIAS Auto Show

Ad

Below is a list of vehicles that will be making their debut at the show

Acura Integra

Cadillac CT5-V Blackwing

Cadillac Escalade-V

Cadillac Lyriq

Buick Wildcat concept

Chevrolet electric, Blazer, Equinox and Silverado

2024 Ford Mustang

Ford Maverick Tremor

Dodge Charger Daytona SRT concept

Dodge Hornet GT

Genesis GV60

GMC Hummer electric pickup and SUV

Hyundai Ioniq 5

Lincoln Model L 100

Polestar 2

Range Rover

Toyota Crown

Toyota Sequoia

Toyota NASCAR race car

LOOK BACK: Detroit Auto Show through history

2022 auto show map (North American International Detroit Auto Show)

Dates for Public Show

Sept. 17 from 9 a.m. - 9 p.m.

Sept. 18 from 9 a.m. - 9 p.m.

Sept. 19 from 9 a.m. - 9 p.m.

Sept. 20 from 9 a.m. - 9 p.m.

Sept. 21 from 9 a.m. - 9 p.m.

Sept. 22 from 9 a.m. - 9 p.m.

Sept. 23 from 9 a.m. - 9 p.m.

Sept. 24 from 9 a.m. - 9 p.m.

Sept. 25 from 9 a.m. - 7 p.m.

The Flying Mobility Experience featuring @XTurismoLE, @takeonGravity, @ICONAircraft, @omnihoverboards, @AirEvtol and @AirspaceXP begins Sept. 14 for Industry Tech Day and runs through Sept. 18 at the Detroit Auto Show.



Grab you tickets today: https://t.co/qB6VaDhCdf pic.twitter.com/bZFKbgMQ25 — Detroit Auto Show (@NAIASDetroit) September 9, 2022

What to know about tickets for the event

Tickets for adults are $20 and for Children ages, 3 - 12 are $10. Senior tickets are $12. Tickets are non-refundable. Click here to purchase tickets ahead of time. Tickets can be purchased the day of at ticket booths located in Huntington Place concourse or at ticket booths outside of Hart Plaza.

More: Detroit People Mover extends service hours for Auto Show

Click here for parking options.