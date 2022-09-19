Gov. Whitmer: Michigan pharmacists now able to prescribe birth control in partnership with doctors

Lansing, Mich. – Gov. Gretchen Whitmer announced that pharmacists in Michigan are now able to prescribe hormonal birth control in partnership with doctors.

This action comes from the Michigan Department of Licensing and Regulatory Affairs (LARA) and will offer women easier access to birth control.

This expansion of access to birth control is a result of Whitmer’s executive directive in May. This directive “instructs state departments and agencies to identify and assess opportunities to increase protections for reproductive health care in anticipation of Roe v. Wade being overturned.”

Whitmer stated:

“Today’s action clarifies that Michigan pharmacists with delegated authority can prescribe self-administered hormonal birth control—oral contraceptives, the patch, and the ring—expanding access to birth control for women across Michigan and ensuring that they can plan their own future on their own terms. As reproductive freedom is under attack across the nation, we are using every tool in our toolbox here in Michigan to protect women. Access to birth control is critical to a woman’s ability to plan her family and chart her own destiny. We are taking action to guarantee that Michigan women have the right to easily make reproductive health care decisions that are best for them.” Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer

Under a statement issued by LARA, licensed physicians may now delegate to pharmacists the ability to prescribe self-administered hormonal birth control.

Because of a pharmacist’s education, they are qualified to prescribe oral contraceptives, the patch, and the ring. Their training includes a detailed understanding of the contents, the impacts, and the effects of the drugs on the human body.

“This expansion allows for broader access to certain forms of birth control,” said Dr. Natasha Bagdasarian, Chief Medical Executive of the State of Michigan. “Nearly 30% of U.S. women of childbearing age have reported difficulty obtaining or refilling birth control prescriptions. Expanded access to hormonal contraceptives provides flexibility for women to manage their reproductive health outside their regularly scheduled health care appointments.”

This action is optional and does not require pharmacists to prescribe hormonal contraception if they do not want to.