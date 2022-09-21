2 people injured in BP refinery fire near Toledo

The fire department is responding to an explosion at a BP refinery near Toledo. The explosion occurred around 7 p.m. Officials say a giant plume of black smoke could be seen from miles away. Police say people reported that they were feeling the ground shake. There's no word on injuries or the cause of the explosion.

Two people have been reported injured in the BP refinery fire near Toledo.

All staff members were accounted for.

The refinery has been safely shut down as the response to the fire, which occurred around 7 p.m. Tuesday (Sept. 20), is still underway.

Officials say a giant plume of black smoke could be seen from miles away, and people in the area said they could feel the ground shake.

Head of Corporate Communications Megan Baldino said, “Our highest priority remains the safety of our staff, the response, and the public.”

This is an ongoing investigation and updates will be available as they come in.