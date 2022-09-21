BP refinery fire should have little impact on fuel prices, officials say

Two people have been reported injured in the BP refinery fire near Toledo.

OREGON, Ohio – A BP refinery fire occurred in Ohio Tuesday night, and some drivers say they are nervous that the incident will drastically impact gas prices.

The fire broke out near the Michigan and Ohio border on the outskirts of Toledo. Officials say that two workers died in the massive oil fire.

Oil analyst Tom Kloza stated that fuel prices should remain consistent except for diesel and jet fuel.

The BP refinery is currently closed, and there is still a lot of unknown about what caused the fire, the extent of the damage, and when the plant will reopen.

“Our highest priority remains the safety of our staff, the response, and the public,” BP America’s Megan Baldino wrote in a statement.