Former New Haven student found nearby blaring music in car after making bomb threat, police say

Rico Cook is accused of making a threat directed at New Haven High School on Sept. 19, 2022.

NEW HAVEN, Mich. – A former student at New Haven High School made a bomb threat directed at the school and then sat nearby in a car with music blaring and hazard lights flashing, police said.

Macomb County deputies were called around 6:50 a.m. Monday (Sept. 19) to the high school because of a social media threat. At the time, the school was dark due to a power outage.

The threat had been made by Rico Cook, 26, of New Baltimore, police said. Officials began looking for Cook’s black Ford Fusion and found it near the school’s baseball diamonds with the hazard lights on and loud music playing, they said.

Cook was the only person inside the car. He repeatedly rolled his window up and down while talking to a deputy, according to authorities.

Cook was asked to exit the car, and police took him into custody without incident.

No weapons or bombs were found inside the Fusion or at the school.

The homeowner where Cook lives allowed deputies to search the residence, and two items were removed as possible evidence, authorities said.

Cook was taken to the Macomb County Jail and charged with false report or threat of terrorism and using computers to commit a crime.

He was arraigned Tuesday at 42-2 District Court in New Baltimore and issued a $150,000 bond, cash/surety. He must wear a GPS tether, if released.

A probable cause conference is scheduled for 9 a.m. Sept. 28.