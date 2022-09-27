16-year-old struck by car while riding bicycle in Woodhaven

Lines painted on the center of a road.

WOODHAVEN, Mich. – A 16-year-old boy was struck by a car Monday while riding his bicycle in Woodhaven.

The incident happened around 7:20 a.m. Monday (Sept. 26) on Van Horn Road near the Woodhaven Place Mobile Home Park.

Officials said the teen was heading north from the park and crossing Van Horn Road when he was hit by an eastbound vehicle.

The driver immediately pulled over to help the boy, as did others who saw what had happened, according to authorities.

The boy was taken to Beaumont Hospital Trenton and then transferred to Children’s Hospital in Detroit. He is currently in critical condition, but stable.

Alcohol is not believed to have been a factor in the crash. Woodhaven police continue to investigate.