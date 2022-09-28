Belle Isle Nature Center reopens with new exhibits, renovated space

The Belle Isle Nature Center is reopening to the public after being closed since 2020 for a $2.5 million renovation project.

DETROIT – The Belle Isle Nature Center is reopening to the public after being closed since 2020 for a $2.5 million renovation project.

The nature center officially reopened Wednesday following the completion of renovations that focused on building and expanding exhibits and enhancing visitor spaces. The Belle Isle Nature Center has been closed to the public since March 2020.

Before and after photos on the center’s website boast a new lobby, a new Bird Viewing Bay, a new aquatic amphibian habitat and more. The completed work is said to “enhance the guest experience, connect individuals with wildlife in the spaces they share and ensure the welfare of resident animals.”

Here are some before and after pictures from the Belle Isle Nature Center:

The Belle Isle Nature Center in Detroit reopens Sept. 28, 2022, after being closed for a $2.5 million renovation project. Before and after photos showcase new features at the center. Photos courtesy of the Belle Isle Nature Center. (WDIV)

The Belle Isle Nature Center in Detroit reopens Sept. 28, 2022, after being closed for a $2.5 million renovation project. Before and after photos showcase new features at the center. Photos courtesy of the Belle Isle Nature Center. (WDIV)

The Belle Isle Nature Center in Detroit reopens Sept. 28, 2022, after being closed for a $2.5 million renovation project. Before and after photos showcase new features at the center. Photos courtesy of the Belle Isle Nature Center. (WDIV)

Operated by the Detroit Zoological Society, the center is open to the public every day from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Admission to the Belle Isle Nature Center is free once on the island, but entry to Belle Isle Park is not free.

Visit the center’s website here for more information.

Related: Here is what the Michigan DNR is doing with the nearly $16M it received to upgrade state parks