2022 Komen Race for the Cure takes place on Belle Isle

Many people gathered Sunday morning for this year's Komen Race for the Cure on Belle Isle in Detroit.

DETROIT – The annual Susan G. Komen Race for the Cure has been held Detroit since the mid-1990s. For the first time ever, the race was hosted on Belle Isle on Sunday.

Thousands of breast cancer survivors and their loved ones took over beautiful Belle Isle on Sunday, raising money to help find a cure.

Every person on Belle Isle Sunday is fighting the same disease in their own unique way.

The Detroit Sister’s Network is a lifeline of support for survivors and their families.

“As long as you have breath, there is hope,” said Tamara Myles of Detroit Sister’s Network. “Seeing other sisters and hearing their testimonies, it’s amazing.”

Kara Simonetta brought her 8-year-old daughter Ella to the race. After losing her aunt to breast cancer, the two are walking together in her memory.

“I’m seeing good, kind people and lots of pink,” Ella Simonetta said.

Since the mid-90s, Metro Detroiters have raised more than $30 million for breast cancer research.

