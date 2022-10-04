Gretchen Whitmer holds double-digit lead in Michigan governor’s race

In decision 2022, an exclusive Local 4-Detroit News poll shows Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer with a commanding double-digit lead over her Republican challenger, Tudor Dixon.

DETROIT – In decision 2022, an exclusive Local 4-Detroit News poll shows Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer with a commanding double-digit lead over her Republican challenger, Tudor Dixon.

What’s driving it, and what’s the likelihood of the margin remaining the same way by November, is two factors, which are abortion and money or Dixon’s lack of it.

Dixon’s campaign went dark for eight weeks after winning the primary election in August. Whether that was strategic or because the campaign has minimal cash on hand doesn’t matter.

“The problem she has right now is she has been beaten up for two months on television, and her name ID is deeply unpopular,” said aid Founder-Glengariff Group, Richard Czuba.

Because it has been tied to her views on abortion, which includes no exceptions for rape or incest, Michigan voters do not support the overturning of Roe V Wade, and abortion access is on our ballot this fall.

Read: Poll: Where Michigan voters stand on governor race 1 month before election

While the Whitmer camp has been reinforcing Dixon’s abortion stance at every turn, Dixon, instead of primarily focusing on the economy, which is a top concern of voters, started off relitigating Whitmer’s COVID response.

According to the latest polling, the COVID pandemic isn’t the compelling argument that Dixon’s camp thinks it is.

Who Dixon does have in her camp right now are hardcore Republicans, but the numbers show she hasn’t brought Republican-leaning voters or independents on board, and that’s the only way to change that.

“I think we have to realize what we’re looking at is not normal,” Czuba said. “I can’t remember a major campaign in this state that’s rolled into October and has no money to be on television. This race is going to close.”