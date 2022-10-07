Man accused of kidnapping girlfriend’s 4-month-old baby in Flat Rock

A man has been charged after police said he kidnapped his girlfriend's 4-month-old baby.

FLAT ROCK, Mich. – A man has been charged after police said he kidnapped his girlfriend’s 4-month-old baby in Flat Rock.

Police were called at 11:54 a.m. Wednesday (Oct. 5) to the Creekside Village apartments near Gibraltar Road and Mayfair Street in Flat Rock.

A woman told police that her boyfriend, Dennis Deshawn Johnson, 25, of Detroit, had kidnapped her 4-month-old child. Officers said they spotted Johnson’s car and tried to conduct a traffic stop.

Johnson sped from the scene, and police lost sight of the car near I-75 and Schaffer Road, they said.

With the help of officers from other departments, Johnson was located nearby and taken into custody.

Wayne County prosecutors charged Johnson with third-degree fleeing a police officer, fourth-degree child abuse, and commission of a felony with a motor vehicle.

The child was not harmed, according to authorities.

The child’s mother told police that she had been struck by Johnson’s car before they arrived. She and her baby were evaluated at the scene but did not require further medical attention, police said.

The investigation is ongoing.