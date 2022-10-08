50º

Local News

Check out the 77th Greater Detroit Gem, Mineral & Fossil Show this weekend

Paul Gross, Meteorologist

Elizabeth Washington, Digital News Editor

Tags: Macomb Community College, Warren
WARREN, Mich. – Are you a fan of minerals, gems, rocks and fossils? Then you might dig this local event happening at Macomb Community College.

The 77th Greater Detroit Gem, Mineral & Fossil Show is happening this weekend. There are over 35 display cases showcasing historical finds and over 60 vendors allowing you to choose the best gem for your home.

Below are the hours:

  • Oct. 8, 2022, 10 a.m. - 7 p.m.
  • Oct. 9, 2022, 11 a.m. - 5 p.m.

The event costs $9 for adults, $5 for seniors, and $5 for children between the ages of 5-12.

Parking is free.

To learn more about the event watch the video in the player above.

