Check out the 77th Greater Detroit Gem, Mineral & Fossil Show this weekend

WARREN, Mich. – Are you a fan of minerals, gems, rocks and fossils? Then you might dig this local event happening at Macomb Community College.

The 77th Greater Detroit Gem, Mineral & Fossil Show is happening this weekend. There are over 35 display cases showcasing historical finds and over 60 vendors allowing you to choose the best gem for your home.

Below are the hours:

Oct. 8, 2022, 10 a.m. - 7 p.m.

Oct. 9, 2022, 11 a.m. - 5 p.m.

The event costs $9 for adults, $5 for seniors, and $5 for children between the ages of 5-12.

Parking is free.

