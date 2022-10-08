Hotel says Dearborn shooting was not related to suspected gunman’s bill

A hotel spokesperson says this incident was not related to an argument about the suspected gunman’s bill.

DEARBORN, Mich. – A hotel spokesperson says the hotel shooting and barricade incident was not related to an argument about the suspected gunman’s bill.

Sources confirmed on Friday that the Dearborn hotel shooting victim, a 55-year-old from Riverview, was shot twice in the face and killed.

The 38-year-old suspect was taken into custody on Thursday after he shot the hotel clerk and barricaded himself in a room for more than seven hours.

Chris Daly, a spokesperson for the Hampton Inn, wrote in a statement to Local 4,

“We can confirm that we lost one of our associates yesterday in a tragic incident with an individual described by the local authorities as suffering from mental health issues. Contrary to what was previously reported, we further can confirm with absolute certainty that this issue was not related to any invoice dispute or refund. Our heartfelt condolences go out to everyone involved, particularly the family of our beloved associate, whom we very much consider one of our own.” Chris Daly

Police update from Thursday night:

Dearborn police said the shooting stemmed from a dispute over money with hotel staff.

