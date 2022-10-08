Hotel says Dearborn shooting was not related to suspected gunman’s bill

DEARBORN, Mich. – A hotel spokesperson says the hotel shooting and barricade incident was not related to an argument about the suspected gunman’s bill.
Sources confirmed on Friday that the Dearborn hotel shooting victim, a 55-year-old from Riverview, was shot twice in the face and killed.
The 38-year-old suspect was taken into custody on Thursday after he shot the hotel clerk and barricaded himself in a room for more than seven hours.
Chris Daly, a spokesperson for the Hampton Inn, wrote in a statement to Local 4,
