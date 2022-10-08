50º

Hotel says Dearborn shooting was not related to suspected gunman’s bill

‘Our heartfelt condolences go out to everyone involved’

Shawn Ley, Reporter

Morgan Russ, Digital News Editor

A hotel spokesperson says this incident was not related to an argument about the suspected gunman’s bill.

DEARBORN, Mich. – A hotel spokesperson says the hotel shooting and barricade incident was not related to an argument about the suspected gunman’s bill.

Sources confirmed on Friday that the Dearborn hotel shooting victim, a 55-year-old from Riverview, was shot twice in the face and killed.

The 38-year-old suspect was taken into custody on Thursday after he shot the hotel clerk and barricaded himself in a room for more than seven hours.

Chris Daly, a spokesperson for the Hampton Inn, wrote in a statement to Local 4,

Police update from Thursday night:

Dearborn police said the shooting stemmed from a dispute over money with hotel staff.

Previous coverage:

Local 4 Defender Shawn Ley is an Emmy award-winning journalist who has been with Local 4 News for more than a decade.

Morgan is a Digital Editor and has been with WDIV since May of this year. She is also studying political science and communications at Wayne State University.

