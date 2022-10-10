Brooms are so last year, Northern Michigan witches use paddle boards to get around

ELK RAPIDS, Mich. – Ladies -- I mean, witches of Elk Rapids -- gathered on Sunday for the group’s first Witches Full Moon Paddle.

Melissa Martin West spelled it out for us. (Get it? SPELLed it out.) She has been organizing weekly summer paddle events for women nearly 10 years.

West, the administrator of the Elk Rapids Ladies Paddle Group, tells us this was the group’s first witches paddle, but they hope to make it an annual event.

“We all had a spooktacular time! We are never ready for the season to end, so this is the perfect fall paddle to look forward to,” West said.

Witches Full Moon Paddle (Andy Zendler)

The witches enjoyed some brews at a cocktail hour prior to the event.

Witch's brews (Melissa Martin West)

The paddling group meets weekly at changing locations in the Elk Rapids surrounding lakes.

“We normally hang out and chat as we watch the sunset after our summer paddles,” West said.

All paddle-loving ladies are welcome, and event details can be found on the Elk Rapids Ladies Paddle Facebook page right here.