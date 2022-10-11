Fire marshal ends Dearborn school board meeting early due to disorderly crowd

A fire marshal has ended a Dearborn school board meeting early due to the crowd becoming disorderly. The meeting was live-streamed on Monday evening, and those in attendance were often told to keep quiet as loud cheers and murmurs were heard during public comments.

The meeting was live-streamed on Monday evening, and those in attendance were often told to keep quiet as loud cheers and murmurs were heard during public comments.

The situation got so rowdy that school board member Roxanne McDonald announced that the meeting would be heading to recess until they could get the situation under control.

About half an hour later, the screen popped up with a message saying, “The board meeting will continue on Thursday at 7 p.m. at Fordson High School. It will be a continuation of today’s (Oct. 10) meeting. Those who submitted blue cards will have the opportunity to speak.”

This ongoing situation will be updated as more information becomes available.