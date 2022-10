Algae has taken over parts of Lake St. Clair, ruining what residents say was once a million-dollar view of the lake in Harrison Township. Those that are affected want to know who is responsible for the smelly mess.

Those that are affected want to know who is responsible for the smelly mess.

“If I take a shovel over here and dig into the muck, you will gag,” said Mike Skupin.

The stench is awful, especially during hot days.