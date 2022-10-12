‘Cannibalistic’ Rochester Hills woman sentenced after victim details ‘horror movie’ attack in court

ROCHESTER HILLS, Mich. – The victim of a Rochester Hills woman who bit and strangled her while pretending to be a wolf likened the attack to a “horror movie,” saying she woke up in her bed to find the “cannibalistic rapist” in an animal-like crawling position, naked, and ready to pounce.

Allison Thompson Weaver, 47, of Rochester Hills, returned to court Wednesday (Oct. 12) to be sentenced in connection with the September 2019 attack.

Before the judge handed out Weaver’s sentence, she heard from the victim of the attack, who delivered an emotional impact statement, saying she’ll have to deal with physical and emotional pain for the rest of her life.

WARNING: Some of the details below, including in the victim impact statement, are very graphic in nature.

What happened night of attack

Deputies from the Oakland County Sheriff’s Office were called at 1:23 a.m. Sept. 17, 2019, to the Lake Village Apartments in Rochester Hills.

A resident told police that he had heard two women fighting in the apartment above, and one of them called for help.

Nobody answered when deputies knocked on the door, but they heard someone moaning and calling for help. They said they entered through an unlocked door and found Weaver and the victim upstairs in the master bedroom.

Both women were nude. Weaver was hovering over the injured victim on the floor next to the bed, according to authorities.

“They saw the two women covered in blood,” Oakland County Sgt. Jason Dalbec said during an October 2019 court hearing. “One was lying on the floor. Another was kneeling next to her, and they’re both in this dazed and confused (state).”

“One was lying on her back on the floor, the other one was sitting up on her knees between the bed and the victim lying on the floor,” said Deputy Shawn Hopkins, who testified in the case.

The victim had several bite marks on her face, and part of her left ear had been bitten off.

Deputies said Weaver was under the influence of alcohol or drugs. Alcohol, containers from marijuana, and unknown prescription medications were found in the kitchen, they said.

Weaver was taken into custody.

More details emerge during hearing

The victim and others spoke in more detail about that night during an Oct. 29, 2019, hearing. (You can read that full story here.)

“(Weaver) seemed to be in a happy-type mood,” Hopkins said. “She was having a good time. (The victim) was very quiet -- almost appeared like she may have been in shock.”

The victim told officers that she had invited Weaver to her home for drinks because they had previously been neighbors. Weaver made sexual advances toward the woman, who refused and went to bed, according to police.

“She put the alcohol beverages that she brought -- she put them down,” the victim said. “She came over to give me a hug because we hadn’t seen each other in a long time, and that’s when she proceeded to kiss me. She kissed me with an open mouth kiss and my reaction was to just kind of laugh and brush it off and stop it.”

The woman went to bed, but woke up to find a nude Weaver strangling and biting her, she said.

“(I remember) jumping off my bed and seeing Allison on all fours on my bed and me standing there and she was on all fours giving me a really scary look,” the victim said. “I was, like, ‘Allison, Allison, what are you doing?’ She just kept giving me this look with her head going back and forth. I was, like, ‘What are you doing?’ She just lunged at me, and she just started strangling me.”

The victim said Weaver was making animal-like movements with her head and teeth. She said Weaver was completely naked.

“Ms. Weaver told me that they were having consensual sex and that (the victim) was a vampire and that Ms. Weaver was the wolf,” Hopkins said.

Victim impact statement

Here’s the full victim impact statement from Wednesday’s sentencing:

“On Sept. 16, 2019, my life changed forever. I let Allison Thompson Weaver in my home, and in return, she tried to kill me. If the police hadn’t shown up when they did, from neighbors calling 9-1-1, I wouldn’t be here today.

“I have some memories of the attack that night, like bits and pieces of a horror movie. First, of waking up in my own bed to find her in some animal-like crawling position, naked, ready to pounce on me. Her strangling me, the expression on her face, until I was unconscious. The extreme pain I felt as I regained consciousness and could not move from being raped, beaten, and literally eaten alive from head to toe.

“I knew in my head what was happening to me, and I couldn’t do a thing about it. Then she whispered the words, ‘You have to die.’ I begged her, ‘I’ll do anything you want.’ But she laughed and replied, ‘It’s too late,’ and began strangling me again, a second time. This time, I saw my loved ones flash before my eyes. I saw a bright light, and I saw the end of my life. That’s all I remember until the hospital.

“I do remember seeing pure evil in her eyes, though, and I truly believe nothing can save her. Every hour of every day I deal with excruciating pain because of what she did to me and the countless bite wounds, including my breasts and vagina. I have permanent nerve damage all over my face and body.

“She bit off my ear and literally consumed parts of me, like my cheek, for instance. The pain in my neck, shoulder, and back, even with physical therapy, is only getting worse. I have been trying to avoid more surgeries, if possible, than I’ve already had.

“Talking about this does not fully express my emotions. The hundreds of pictures of what she did to me are absolutely horrendous and disgusting to look at. I am unrecognizable in those photos, and they just begin to show what this cannibalistic rapist put me through, all the while with a smile on her face.

“I’m learning to live with the pain and countless scars, as well as the countless stares I receive, but what is scaring me is the nonstop visions of her demon eyes killing me and the fact that she will try to do this again someday.

“No one knows why she chose me to be her victim that night. The doctors at the hospital said it was nothing short of a miracle that I survived that attack that night.

“In closing, I don’t think it’s fair that she has taken so much away from me that I can never get back. She stole a part of me and she broke a part of me. She took away my sense of safety and trust, and so much more. Everything that this thing has done to me deserves more than 10-15 years behind bars. I will be living with these problems, pains, damages, and fears for the rest of my life.”

Weaver’s response

Oakland County Judge Nanci Grant offered Weaver a chance to address the court after the victim impact statement.

“I would like to apologize to the victim and her family, and also to my family, as well,” Weaver said. “I do feel really, really horrible about what happened. I wish I could take it away.”

Allison Weaver speaks following a victim impact statement at her Oct. 12, 2022, sentencing. (WDIV)

Sentencing decision

Grant called what happened to the victim “an abomination” and commended her strength.

“The victim started off her statement, ‘It was like being in a horror movie,’ and I wrote that down because when I reviewed the (pre-sentence investigation), I had to read it a few times because I couldn’t believe what I was reading,” Grant said. “Then, when I talked to (the attorney) about it, the first thing out of his mouth was, ‘It was like reading a script for a horror movie.’

“I can’t even imagine what you were going through. ... I’ve been up here for 25 years and I’ve seen murder cases that were not nearly as violent as this case. I can’t imagine, psychologically, where you (Weaver) were in doing this to her, and the excuses that were made for it, and then this is the first time I saw the medical records in terms of all the wounds on her body and her face and her genitalia. ‘Horrific’ is not even the word for it.”

Grant said she understands why the victim wants Weaver to serve more time than was recommended in the sentencing agreement. But the agreed-upon term was already longer than what the charges would have warranted, according to the judge.

“I think this is the correct resolution to this particular matter,” Grant said. “I don’t think that these charges would ever have intended to reflect what actually happened here. These charges are not what was seen here. So in some ways, it’s a gift (for Weaver) what these charges are. They could have been worse. I’m glad it wasn’t worse for you (the victim) physically, ma’am.”

She followed the agreement guidelines and sentenced Weaver to 10-15 years in the Michigan Department of Corrections. She must also register as a sex offender.

