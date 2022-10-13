52º

Local News

Juror in Whitmer kidnap trial under scrutiny for exchanging smiles with defendant

Judge took note of the exchanges

Shawn Ley, Reporter

Kayla Clarke, Senior Web Producer

Tags: News, Michigan, State, Paul Bellar, Whitmer Kidnap Plot, Gretchen Whitmer
A juror in the Whitmer kidnapping plot trial is under scrutiny for exchanging smiles with the defendant.

The judge said a female juror has been exchanging smiles with Paul Bellar, one of the defendants in the Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer kidnapping plot trial.

The exchanges led to a verbal warning from the judge on Wednesday as the trial unfolded in court. Prosecutors have also voiced concerns about the exchanges.

Bellar of Milford was a member of the Wolverine Watchmen. He is on trial and accused of plotting to kidnap Whitmer. Prosecutors are concerned over the eye contact and smiles he has been exchanging with one of the jurors.

Everyone, including the judge, has taken note of the behavior. The issue caused an argument after the jury went home for the day.

Defense attorneys said accusing the juror of flirting is insulting and stressed that she is paying attention. The judge said the contact between the juror and Bellar even distracted him.

Watch the video for the full report.

Read: More coverage on the plot to kidnap Whitmer

Copyright 2022 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.

About the Authors:

Local 4 Defender Shawn Ley is an Emmy award-winning journalist who has been with Local 4 News for more than a decade.

email

Kayla is a Web Producer for ClickOnDetroit. Before she joined the team in 2018 she worked at WILX in Lansing as a digital producer.

email

twitter