Juror in Whitmer kidnap trial under scrutiny for exchanging smiles with defendant

A juror in the Whitmer kidnapping plot trial is under scrutiny for exchanging smiles with the defendant.

The judge said a female juror has been exchanging smiles with Paul Bellar, one of the defendants in the Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer kidnapping plot trial.

The exchanges led to a verbal warning from the judge on Wednesday as the trial unfolded in court. Prosecutors have also voiced concerns about the exchanges.

Bellar of Milford was a member of the Wolverine Watchmen. He is on trial and accused of plotting to kidnap Whitmer. Prosecutors are concerned over the eye contact and smiles he has been exchanging with one of the jurors.

Everyone, including the judge, has taken note of the behavior. The issue caused an argument after the jury went home for the day.

Defense attorneys said accusing the juror of flirting is insulting and stressed that she is paying attention. The judge said the contact between the juror and Bellar even distracted him.

