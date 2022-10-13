53º

LIVE

Local News

Mayor outlines plans for major renovations to Detroit City Airport

‘We are going to build a first-class corporate and general aviation airport here at the Colman A. Young International Airport’

Jacqueline Francis, Reporter

Brandon Carr, Digital Content Producer

Tags: Detroit City Airport, Airport Layout Plan, Mike Duggan, Colman A. Young International Airport, Colman A. Young, Local, Benjamin O. David Aerospace Technical High School, Detroit
City Airport has its first approved Airport Layout Plan in 30 years, unlocking the potential for more than $100 million in federal grants over the next decade. During a news conference Thursday morning, Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan and city leaders outlined the plans.

DETROITDetroit City Airport has its first approved Airport Layout Plan in 30 years, unlocking the potential for more than $100 million in federal grants over the next decade.

During a news conference Thursday morning, Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan and city leaders outlined the plans.

The major capital investment will include new hangars, control towers, and taxiways. It will also include the return of Benjamin O. David Aerospace Technical High School by 2025.

“We are going to build a first-class corporate and general aviation airport here at the Colman A. Young International Airport,” said Duggan.

City Airport has its first approved Airport Layout Plan in 30 years, unlocking the potential for more than $100 million in federal grants over the next decade. (WDIV)

Duggan said the city finally let go of its hope of bringing commercial air traffic to the airport.

“Our first meeting with the FAA went extremely well because when we laid out the plan, they said, ‘Thank God, you’re no longer pushing the unrealistic plan for a commercial aircraft,’” Duggan said. “And I know people are attached to the idea of having commercial service at this airport, but the fact is you need a 10,000 thousand-foot runway for passenger planes. We have about 5,400 feet, and it was in no way viable.”

Increasing the safety means acquiring neighboring property to the east of the airport, including 17 occupied homes and 53 vacant properties.

“They’re going to have the ability to have a check and be able to relocate to a neighborhood of their choice, and again we’re increasing the safety of the landing zones by clearing out that space,” Duggan said.

As it stands, Duggan said there are private corporate planes that won’t land at City Airport because they don’t think it’s safe enough. The new plan will change that.

The approved airport layout plan also includes decommissioning Crosswinds Runway, freeing up to 80 acres for airport-related development.

Copyright 2022 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.

About the Authors:

Jacqueline Francis is an award-winning journalist who joined the WDIV team in September 2022. Prior to Local 4, she reported for the NBC affiliate in West Michigan. When she’s not on the job, Jacqueline enjoys taking advantage of all the wonders Michigan has to offer, from ski trips up north to beach days with her dog, Ace.

email

twitter

Brandon Carr is a digital content producer for ClickOnDetroit and has been with WDIV Local 4 since November 2021. Brandon is the 2015 Solomon Kinloch Humanitarian award recipient for Community Service.

email

twitter