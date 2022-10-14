Hundreds of people packed a meeting in Dearborn to discuss 6 books that are under review

Hundreds of people packed a Dearborn school to passionately discuss banning six books some say are inappropriate for school-age children.

Those books are:

“Push” by Sapphire;

“The Lovely Bones” by Alice Sebold;

“Eleanor and Park” by Rainbow Rowell;

“Red, White and Royal Blue” by Casey McQuiston;

“All Boys Aren’t Blue” by George M. Johnson; and

“This Book is Gay” by Juno Dawson.

Those six books are currently under review, causing things to get heated once again inside the school board meeting.

The board has no say in the book review process, but they listened for hours to people’s concerns about keeping and removing the books from library shelves.

Local 4 met Lisa Goddard, a mother of five former and current Dearborn public school students outside of Stout Middle School. After what she saw Monday (Oct. 10), she said she wanted nothing to do with Thursday’s continuation of that meeting which ended abruptly when things started to unravel.

“The people who really lose in this scenario aren’t the adults who are all yelling at each other,” said Goddard. “It’s the kids who are listening and paying close attention to what’s being said.”

A teen who identifies as queer and transgender shouted to be heard as adults booed.

“Had I been aware of the books and resources available to students in the libraries, I have no doubt that I would have an easier time accepting myself and relating to others in the world,” said the teen.

Those against the books that focus on LGBTQ issues and experiences say it was about the explicit nature.

“I’m a 43-year-old man, embarrassed to say this stuff, and yet you say it’s ok for this to be in the hands of my children, shame on you,” said the man.

Others don’t see it that way at all.

“Let’s stop pretending this is about protecting children from books,” said a woman. “This is about erasing LGBTQ students and staff. It was literally written on signs during the meeting on Monday.”

Others, like teacher Mary Kay Kubicek, argued parents concerned about the six books should opt their children out.

“Parents should absolutely have an active role in their child’s reading and education,” said Kubicek. “But no parent should be able to tell another parent what their child is allowed or not to read.”

Those who believe the books belong in the library say other parents should have no say over what their children read.

“I, for one, won’t give up my rights as a father for someone so fragile that their teenagers can be undone by ink on a page,” said Jason Skidmore.

The American Federation of Teachers, went on the record and said that they support staff members, teachers, students, and LGBTQ community members over political divisiveness.