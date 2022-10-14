Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer, Tudor Dixon squared off in first debate

For the first time in Michigan history, two women have the gubernatorial nominations of the two major parties. They met on a debate stage in Grand Rapids.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. – Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer and her challenger, Tudor Dixon, squared off Thursday night in their first of two debates before election day.

Plenty of punches were thrown between the two as they challenged each other’s records and positions on hot-button issues.

Dixon’s campaign has been unable to fundraise and is at a serious cash disadvantage versus Whitmer.

Thursday (Oct. 13) night was an opportunity to showcase herself, and she did just that as Dixon was exceptionally well prepared and on the attack for the entire hour.

“In her first answer, she’s already being dishonest,” said Dixon. “This is obviously going be a theme for the night.”

“I think it’s really ironic when Mrs. Dixon stands here and says she will accept the vote, the will of the people,” said Whitmer. This is a candidate who still denies the outcome of the 2020 election. This is a candidate who will not accept the outcome of the Nov. 8 election.”

Both Whitmer and Dixon went back and forth all night lobbing haymakers.

“What a debacle to have $8.5 billion fraudulently sent out,” Dixon said. “Now I’ve got people bringing me bills from the state begging me to help forgive the unemployment that she’s trying to get out of.”

“She is too dangerous and too out of touch to be trusted with protecting our kids,” Whitmer said. “She’ll put the second amendment before second graders every time. We cannot let that happen.”

“We know the governor supports the spirit for the defend the police movement,” Dixon said. “In fact, when we were all locked down, she went out and marched with folks and held up signs that said defund the police.”

“My opponent is long on rhetoric and short on facts, and that’s okay,” Whitmer said. “I’ve got to tell you that as a former prosecutor, I have sat with our law enforcement. I have worked arm and arm with them. “That’s why the budgets I’ve written have been focused on supporting.”

Dixon came into Grand Rapids feeling the pressure as if her campaign depended on it. Although she turned in a strong performance Thursday night, so did Whitmer.

Read: Devin Scillian: My takeaways from first debate between Whitmer, Dixon