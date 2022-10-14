Rochester Hills man faces sexual assault charges after ‘rubbing himself’ against 3 beauty store employees

Michigan’s Sexual Assault Hotline is free, anonymous and available 24/7 by calling 1-855-864-2374 or texting 1-866-238-1454.

ROCHESTER HILLS, Mich. – A Rochester Hills man accused of “rubbing himself” against three employees of a beauty supply store is facing criminal sexual conduct charges.

Dante Fermin Colon, 27, has been charged with three counts of fourth-degree criminal sexual conduct. The incident happened after 4 p.m. on Sept. 22 at a beauty supply store in the 2800 block of S. Rochester Road in Rochester Hills, according to police.

Police said Colon asked for assistance from three different female store employees on three separate occasions. He expressed interest in a fragrance that was on the bottom shelf of the showcase and when the employee reached for the item he moved close behind them and rubbed himself against them.

Each woman told police they noticed Colon was sexually aroused. In one instance, he is accused of touching the employee six or seven times.

The sheriff’s office was alerted to the situation after an employee mentioned her encounter to others and they shared their experiences. They realized the contact was not accidental, got a license plate number for his vehicle and told police what happened.

Colon was arrested Wednesday. He is being held in the Oakland County Jail on a $10,000 cash or surety bond. If he is released he will be required to wear an electronic tether.

