57º

Local News

Suspected drunk semi truck driver crashes into Northern Michigan gas station, killing man, causing large fire

Baraga man pumping gas killed in fiery crash

Morgan Russ, Digital News Editor

Tags: Northern Michigan, Baraga County, L'anse, Upper Peninsula, U.P., Northern Michigan Gas Station Fire, L'anse Gas Station Fire, Holiday Gas Station
Baraga County Gas Station Fire (WPBN)

L'ANSE, Mich. – A Baraga man died Thursday after a semi truck, which was driven by a suspected drunk driver, crashed into a gas station in Michigan’s Upper Peninsula, causing a “large-scale” fire, according to WPBN.

The Northern Michigan station reports that a 43-year-old Baraga man was pumping gas in the city of L’anse when a semi truck crashed into the Holiday gas station. After being transported to Baraga County Memorial Hospital (BCMH), the man was pronounced dead.

A store employee sustained injuries and was also transported to BCMH. Their condition is not currently known.

A store patron and the passenger of the semi truck were not injured in the crash, officials said.

The semi truck driver, a 22-year-old man from Illinois, was taken to the Baraga County Jail and is being held for operating while Intoxicated causing death. Their identity has not yet been released.

Copyright 2022 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Morgan is a Digital Editor and has been with WDIV since May of this year. She is also studying political science and communications at Wayne State University.

email

twitter