Suspected drunk semi truck driver crashes into Northern Michigan gas station, killing man, causing large fire

L'ANSE, Mich. – A Baraga man died Thursday after a semi truck, which was driven by a suspected drunk driver, crashed into a gas station in Michigan’s Upper Peninsula, causing a “large-scale” fire, according to WPBN.

The Northern Michigan station reports that a 43-year-old Baraga man was pumping gas in the city of L’anse when a semi truck crashed into the Holiday gas station. After being transported to Baraga County Memorial Hospital (BCMH), the man was pronounced dead.

A store employee sustained injuries and was also transported to BCMH. Their condition is not currently known.

A store patron and the passenger of the semi truck were not injured in the crash, officials said.

The semi truck driver, a 22-year-old man from Illinois, was taken to the Baraga County Jail and is being held for operating while Intoxicated causing death. Their identity has not yet been released.