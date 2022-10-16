What we’ve learned about the shots fired situation at Macomb Mall

Macomb Mall closed early after shots were fired in the parking lot, police say no one was injured.

ROSEVILLE, Mich. – The Macomb Mall closed early on Sunday after shots were fired outside near Dick’s Sporting Goods.

The incident stemmed from an altercation between two groups of people that started in the mall, but then spilled out into the parking lot.

Lisa Richards, a shopper that was inside, thought she was going to die after shots were fired in front of the Macomb Mall around 2:15 p.m. Sunday afternoon.

“I just prayed quite a bit. I thought maybe today was going to be that day,” Richards said. “It’s a Sunday afternoon. People were in there trying to relax and then something like this happens. I thought to myself, ‘We just can’t go anywhere now without feeling unsafe.’”

Roseville Police Chief, Ryan Monroe, says the gunfire erupted when two groups of people got into it and took their problems out into the parking lot.

“One male fired a couple rounds into the air, possibly towards one of the cars, we’re still investigating. No one’s in custody. No one has been injured,” said Chief Monroe.

Lisa remembers exactly where she was when that happened.

“I was in the Good Health Massage place, getting a massage, laying on the table, when all of a sudden, I heard all kinds of commotion. Police cars and police dogs barking,” Richards said. “Officers were running through the mall. It was very, very scary.”

The mall went into lockdown, turning into an intense situation for shoppers. They had to wait in the back of stores before being taken to an emergency exit.

“We went down a hallway and ended up outside by some dumpsters,” said Richards.

As police investigated, several people nearby were stopped for questioning.

“We got a description of who’s involved, we detained a few people just to investigate to put their story together, but we don’t have anybody in custody at this time,” said Chief Monroe.

We’re told it’s just a matter of time before police have the actual suspects in handcuffs.

“There’s cameras all over the parking lot. It just takes time to get all the footage downloaded so that we can look at,” explained Monroe.

The investigation is ongoing.