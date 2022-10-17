Catalytic converter theft is on the rise: Here are the most targeted cars

Having something stolen from your car isn’t fun, and catalytic converters have been a hot item thieves have been interested in.
In 2020, there was a 325% increase in converter theft, according to the National Insurance Crime Bureau.
I was just a victim of this crime last week, and while talking to my mechanic, he told me that there were three cars currently in the shop having the same repair done. The repair for my 2012 Ford cost $1,200. According to Carfax, if you don’t have full coverage insurance, the repair can cost between $1,000 and $3,000.
Dearborn police told Local 4 that these crimes are on the rise and to make sure you park in a well lit area and have anti-theft alarms on your car. According to officials, a thief can steal a catalytic converter from your car within 30 seconds.
Carfax released a list of the most targeted cars in the midwest:
- 1985-2021 Ford F-Series
- 2007-17 Jeep Patriot
- 2011-17 Chrysler 200
- 2005-21 Chevrolet Equinox
- 2008-14 Dodge Avenger
- 1990-2022 Ford Econoline
- 1997-2020 Honda CR-V
- 1999-2021 Chevrolet Silverado
- 1987-2019 Toyota Camry
- 1989-2020 Honda Accord
Most targeted cars nationwide:
- 1985-2021 Ford F-Series
- 1989-2020 Honda Accord
- 2007-17 Jeep Patriot
- 1990-2022 Ford Econoline
- 1999-2021 Chevrolet Silverado
- 2005-21 Chevrolet Equinox
- 1997-2020 Honda CR-V
- 1987-2019 Toyota Camry
- 2011-17 Chrysler 200
- 2001-21 Toyota Prius
Below are tips from the National Insurance Crime Bureau on how you can reduce the chances of your catalytic converter being stolen:
- Install a catalytic converter anti-theft device.
- Park fleet trucks in an enclosed area that is secured, well-lighted, locked and alarmed.
- Park personal vehicles, if possible, in a garage. If not possible and the car must be parked in a driveway, consider installing motion sensor security lights. While lights may not provide complete security, it may make some thieves think twice, and they may opt to leave the area and your car untouched.
- Contact a muffler shop that can etch your vehicle’s VIN on the converter and spray it with a highly visible high-heat paint.