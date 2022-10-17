Catalytic converter theft is on the rise: Here are the most targeted cars

Having something stolen from your car isn’t fun, and catalytic converters have been a hot item thieves have been interested in.

In 2020, there was a 325% increase in converter theft, according to the National Insurance Crime Bureau.

I was just a victim of this crime last week, and while talking to my mechanic, he told me that there were three cars currently in the shop having the same repair done. The repair for my 2012 Ford cost $1,200. According to Carfax, if you don’t have full coverage insurance, the repair can cost between $1,000 and $3,000.

Dearborn police told Local 4 that these crimes are on the rise and to make sure you park in a well lit area and have anti-theft alarms on your car. According to officials, a thief can steal a catalytic converter from your car within 30 seconds.

Carfax released a list of the most targeted cars in the midwest:

1985-2021 Ford F-Series

2007-17 Jeep Patriot

2011-17 Chrysler 200

2005-21 Chevrolet Equinox

2008-14 Dodge Avenger

1990-2022 Ford Econoline

1997-2020 Honda CR-V

1999-2021 Chevrolet Silverado

1987-2019 Toyota Camry

1989-2020 Honda Accord

Most targeted cars nationwide:

1985-2021 Ford F-Series

1989-2020 Honda Accord

2007-17 Jeep Patriot

1990-2022 Ford Econoline

1999-2021 Chevrolet Silverado

2005-21 Chevrolet Equinox

1997-2020 Honda CR-V

1987-2019 Toyota Camry

2011-17 Chrysler 200

2001-21 Toyota Prius

Catalytic converter thefts are skyrocking (National Insurance Crime Bureau)

Below are tips from the National Insurance Crime Bureau on how you can reduce the chances of your catalytic converter being stolen: