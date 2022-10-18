20-year-old man attacked, dragged while walking dog in Grosse Pointe Woods

Grosse Pointe Woods police are investigating an attempted abduction of a 20-year-old man who says he was attacked and dragged while walking his dog. The man says he was physically assaulted Saturday (Oct. 15) night as he walked his dog on Lennon Street in Grosse Pointe Woods.

GROSS POINTE WOODS, Mich. – Grosse Pointe Woods police are investigating an attempted abduction of a 20-year-old man who says he was attacked and dragged while walking his dog.

The man says he was physically assaulted Saturday (Oct. 15) night as he walked his dog on Lennon Street in Grosse Pointe Woods.

Local 4 spoke to several people who live on Lennon Street. Some residents have been talking with police, and others are learning about the attempted abduction for the first time Monday night.

“That’s pretty alarming as it’s a pretty safe neighborhood,” said Jessica Ducharme.

Grosse Pointe Woods police went door to door asking residents if they had heard anything or if their Ring doorbell cameras captured anything.

“I think it’s unusual because they were parked on the street,” said neighbor Tim Winston.

Winston said he doesn’t recall anything out of the ordinary Saturday night, but the officer who visited him Monday filled him and Local 4 in with the details.

Police said the 20-year-old man was walking his dog around 11:30 p.m. and was physically assaulted by a man in his early 40s.

The man in his early 40s then attempted to drag the 20-year-old into a white work van.

The 20-year-old was able to get away after hitting the would-be abductor.

“That’s definitely alarming,” Ducharme said. “I have little kids and neighbors I care about, so I certainly don’t want people to feel it’s not safe to walk their dog.”

Police describe the man as a 40-45-year-old white male, 6′0′ tall, with a medium build and a clean-shaven face. The van he was driving was a white work van, possibly a Ford Econoline van, with “whited out” windows.

Anyone who has any information or sees anything suspicious should contact Grosse Pointe Woods police at 313-343-2410.