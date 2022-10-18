St. Clair Shores high school senior vanished 7 years ago

SAINT CLAIR SHORES, Mich. – An 18-year-old Lake Shore High School senior vanished seven years ago and he is still missing.

Jared William Bruwier-Dinco was last seen at 10 Mile Road and Harper Avenue in St. Clair Shores on Oct. 18, 2015. He would be 25 years old now

“His family is heartbroken,” a family member told Local 4.

Bruwier-Dinco was between 5′8′' and 5′9′' tall and weighed 150 to 170 pounds. He has sandy brown hair and had a full beard and mustache at the time of his disapearance. He has hazel eyes.

There is a scar net to his right eyebrow and a tattoo of an old English “D” and “I-94″ on his left arm. He was last seen wearing a red hoodie, black shirt, blue Jeans and white shoes.

Anyone with information should contact the St. Clair Shores Police Department at 586-445-5305. The case number is: 15-23266.

Why is ClickOnDetroit covering so many cold cases?

We’re working to bring attention to as many unsolved and missing persons cases from around the state as we can. Our hope is that getting this important information out to the public will help generate tips for investigators and potentially lead to closure for the affected families. If you have a cold case you’d like us to look into, please let us know by using the form below.