Chief: Fire that destroyed house next to Detroit’s Little Caesars Arena suspicious, but no cause yet

Left: House before fire. Other two photos from Uraina Fisher. House caught fire on Aug. 8, 2022.

More than two months after an overnight fire destroyed the “hold out” house next to Detroit’s Little Caesars Arena, investigators are still searching for an official cause.

Detroit fire chief James Harris told Local 4 the fire was “suspicious” in nature, but an official cause has not been determined -- and no suspects have been identified.

The infamous house that has been for sale next to Detroit’s Little Caesars Arena burned down in the early morning hours of Aug. 8, in the Cass Corridor.

The house, known for its hold out position around major developments in the Ilitch “District Detroit” plan, burned to the ground, and crews removed the debris from the area in the following days.

The house was on a lot right next to Little Caesars Arena, believed to be very valuable. At one point, the house was up for sale with a listed price of more than $2 million, despite the fact that the house was clearly in terrible shape.

Various for sale signs hung from the house over the last three years, but it was never sold. The plot of land remains listed for sale at $2.5 million.

If you have information related to the fire, call the Detroit Fire Department: (313) 596-2900.

Here’s a photo of the house from March:

House on Cass Avenue near Detroit's Little Caesars Arena in March 2022. (WDIV)

Here’s video from the Aug. 8 fire: