Infamous house for sale next to Detroit’s Little Caesars Arena burns down

Ken Haddad, Digital Content Manager

Left: House before fire. Other two photos from Uraina Fisher. House caught fire on Aug. 8, 2022. (WDIV)

The infamous house that has been for sale next to Detroit’s Little Caesars Arena burned down early Monday morning in the Cass Corridor.

The house, known for its hold out position around major developments in the Ilitch “District Detroit” plan, burned to the ground on Monday. The cause of the fire is currently not known.

The house was on a lot right next to Little Caesars Arena, believed to be very valuable. At one point, the house was up for sale with a listed price of more than $2 million, despite the fact that the house was clearly in terrible shape.

Various for sale signs hung from the house over the last three years, but it was never sold.

Here’s a photo of the house from March:

House on Cass Avenue near Detroit's Little Caesars Arena in March 2022. (WDIV)
