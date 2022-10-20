Mama Shu’s Homework House in Highland Park gets help from anonymous donor who paid remaining bills

Mama Shu wanted to create a safe place for children to study in her Highland Park neighborhood and now that dream is becoming a reality through the Homework House.

She lost one son to a hit and run and lost another to murder -- but “Mama Shu” Harris still fights on to make her Highland Park neighborhood better.

Her latest plan was to create the Homework House, but there was a holdup. She needed more funds, tens of thousands of dollars. That’s when an anonymous donor reached out to Local 4′s Karen Drew asking to pay the bills to finish the homework house.

The donor is someone who simply wanted to help Mama Shu. They grew up in Highland Park and know the dangers and the dashed dreams of the community.

To understand the joy, you need to take a look back at what Mama Shu Harris has accomplished to save Avalon Street from crime and drugs and restore happiness and hope.

She has brought street lights to the area and purchased vacant homes so criminals and drug users wouldn’t occupy them. She has built a basketball court for kids to have a safe place to play.

After Local 4 shared the homework house story, there was an outpouring of support from viewers. The downstairs preschool started to shape up as well with so many donations. They received a tea set table, a telescope, yoga mats and more to make the preschool special for the kids.

Then came a big donation, someone who was raised in Highland Park decided to pay the remaining bills -- tens of thousands of dollars -- so the homework house could officially open.

The donation will go to more computers and staff to help the children, a few structural items including a battery to help store energy for their solar roof and then the homework house will open.

So, what’s next for the neighborhood? There are talks to build a tennis court, fence and a playground.

You can click here to learn more about The Avalon Village or make a donation.

