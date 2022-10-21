36º

Community mourns death of seventh grader hit by car in Dearborn Heights

Police said speed, alcohol, or drugs were not a factor in the incident

Brandon Carr, Digital Content Producer

DEARBORN HEIGHTS, Mich. – A community is mourning after the death of a seventh grader who was hit bay a car while riding his bike in Dearborn Heights.

Joey Smith was just 12 years old when he was riding his bike home after a football game on Friday (Oct. 14) at Annapolis High School.

After he was hit, Smith was taken to the hospital, where he died from his injuries. The driver who hit him stayed at the scene to cooperate with officials.

Police said speed, alcohol, or drugs were not a factor in the incident.

