25-year-old woman killed in Sterling Heights when forklift she was driving fell on her, police say

STERLING HEIGHTS, Mich. – A 25-year-old woman was killed overnight in Sterling Heights when the forklift she was driving fell on top of her, police said.

The incident happened around midnight Sunday into Monday (Oct. 24) at Metalsa, a business in the 40100 block of Mitchell Drive.

Sterling Heights officials said a 25-year-old New Haven woman was driving a forklift when it somehow turned on its side and fell on her.

She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said there are no signs of foul play. They believe this was a tragic accident.

Here is a statement from Stellantis about the Sterling Heights Assembly Plant: