76º

Local News

Actor and comedian Leslie Jordan dies at 67

‘Will and Grace’ and ‘Call Me Kat’ star dead in car crash

Morgan Russ, Digital News Editor

Tags: Leslie Jordan, Golden Girls, Actor, Entertainment
(Photo by Handout/Getty Images) (Richard Harbaugh, 2021 Handout)

Leslie Jordan, the actor and comedian known for his work on popular TV shows, has died at the age of 67.

Jordan, who is known for TV shows like “Will & Grace,” “Call Me Kat,” and “American Horror Story,” died Monday morning according to TMZ.

Law enforcement sources reported to TMZ that Jordan was driving in Hollywood and experienced some sort of medical emergency and crashed his BMW into the side of a building.

He posted to his Instagram and Facebook on Sunday singing a hymn, signing off in the caption: “Love. Light. Leslie.”

Copyright 2022 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Morgan is a Digital Editor and has been with WDIV since May of this year. She is also studying political science and communications at Wayne State University.

email

twitter