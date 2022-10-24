Actor and comedian Leslie Jordan dies at 67

Leslie Jordan, the actor and comedian known for his work on popular TV shows, has died at the age of 67.

Jordan, who is known for TV shows like “Will & Grace,” “Call Me Kat,” and “American Horror Story,” died Monday morning according to TMZ.

Law enforcement sources reported to TMZ that Jordan was driving in Hollywood and experienced some sort of medical emergency and crashed his BMW into the side of a building.

He posted to his Instagram and Facebook on Sunday singing a hymn, signing off in the caption: “Love. Light. Leslie.”