Metro Detroit program aims to train aspiring firefighters in high school

CENTER LINE, Mich. – A Metro Detroit program aims to train aspiring firefighters with hands-on learning.

Roose Elementary School in Center Line spent the morning learning how to stay safe during a fire from high school cadets.

“As a child, I always wanted to be a firefighter, but didn’t see a girl so to be able to represent women is just amazing,” said a cadet.

These high school aspiring firefighters are inspiring the next generation.

The Center Line High School’s firefighting program is grueling. Students train for two hours a day plus a few Saturdays for an entire school year. Last year nine students qualified to be firefighters and seven got their certifications.

Many of the graduated cadets are now working in local departments across Macomb and Oakland Counties.

“I tell them you guys are showing up as students, but they don’t know that,” said Center Line Fire Academy lead instructor David McGee. “What they see is the uniform and to them, you are firefighters so that energy fuels them and keeps them going for the passion for this job.”