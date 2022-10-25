🔒 Do you have Michigan and Michigan State fans at your tailgate? Here’s the perfect playlist

Steve Everitt #51, Center for the University of Michigan Wolverines calls the play at the snap during the NCAA Division I-A Big 10 college football game against the Michigan State Spartans on 12th October 1991 at the Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor, Michigan, United States. The Michigan Wolverines won the game 45 - 28. (Photo by Rick Stewart/Allsport/Getty Images)

ANN ARBOR, Mich. – Another year’s worth of bragging rights are on the line as Michigan and Michigan State prepare to square off on the football field.

This year’s game will kick off at 7:30 p.m. Oct. 29, which means both fan bases have all day to tailgate outside the Big House in Ann Arbor.

As much as opposing fans hate to love and love to hate each other on gameday, many of those tailgates will include a mixture of blue and green. So who gets to choose the playlist?

Don’t worry: We’ve got you covered. From The Victors to Victory For MSU, and plenty of non-football related songs in between, here’s a playlist with a little something for everybody.