62º

Local News

McDonald’s is bringing back the McRib for a ‘Farewell Tour’

Company announces limited window of availability

Morgan Russ, Digital News Editor

Tags: McDonald's, McRib, Fast Food, McRib Return, Farewell Tour, Golden Arches, Food
(KPRC)

McDonald’s is bringing back the fan-favorite McRib for one last victory lap.

The company announced on Monday that the McRib will be coming back for a short period of time for its “Farewell Tour.”

Customers can get their hands on a McRib starting on Oct. 31 according to a McDonald’s tweet.

The announcement on the McDonald’s website says to get one while you can, “Enjoy our famous pork sandwich as if it’s your last.”

Will you be ordering a McRib? Let us know down below.

Copyright 2022 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Morgan is a Digital Editor and has been with WDIV since May of this year. She is also studying political science and communications at Wayne State University.

email

twitter