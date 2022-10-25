McDonald’s is bringing back the McRib for a ‘Farewell Tour’

McDonald’s is bringing back the fan-favorite McRib for one last victory lap.

The company announced on Monday that the McRib will be coming back for a short period of time for its “Farewell Tour.”

Customers can get their hands on a McRib starting on Oct. 31 according to a McDonald’s tweet.

the mcrib is coming back 10.31 but this is its farewell tour — McDonald's (@McDonalds) October 24, 2022

The announcement on the McDonald’s website says to get one while you can, “Enjoy our famous pork sandwich as if it’s your last.”

