McDonald’s is bringing back the McRib for a ‘Farewell Tour’

McDonald’s is bringing back the fan-favorite McRib for one last victory lap.
The company announced on Monday that the McRib will be coming back for a short period of time for its “Farewell Tour.”
Customers can get their hands on a McRib starting on Oct. 31 according to a McDonald’s tweet.
The announcement on the McDonald’s website says to get one while you can, “Enjoy our famous pork sandwich as if it’s your last.”