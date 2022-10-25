Michigan woman recycles baby doll body parts to make planters

LANSING, Mich. – Get into the Halloween spirit with baby doll planters.

Laurel Vinton of Lansing is the mother of the baby doll planters. The mid-Michigan native started making these planters five years ago as a hobby using her children’s baby dolls. Since then. Vinton has been rising eyebrows at craft shows across the state.

Baby Head Planters (Baby Head Planters)

The crafter was looking for a hobby that involved making cool stuff for her garden. A friend recommend that she got into mold making and with Vinton’s interest in more abstract art, she experimented with doll parts.

“My children were less than thrilled about them, but it’s okay because they don’t use them [dolls] anymore,” said the Lansing mother. The crafter has collected baby dolls over the years from thrift stores and garage sales.

Vinton takes the baby doll heads, feet and arms and creates a silicone mold of the body parts. From there, each mold is filled with wet cement. The planters are completely solid and have no drainage holes. Vinton uses cement because it’ll absorb access water that can prevent your plants from getting root rot.

There are many ways to dress up these plants, from chia seeds to string of pearls, there are many ways to personalize your new plant child.

“Baby heads can be cute and creepy. We have started painting them to look like little zombies,” said Vinton.

The baby doll planters can be found at a variety of plant shops in Lansing. Vinton and her husband also sell planters at the Festival of Oddities and other local craft events.

For more information on these planters, you can check out Baby Head Planter’s Facebook page or head over to their Instagram @babyheadplanters.